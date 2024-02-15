wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Moose vs. KUSHIDA & More

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight with the TNA World Champion in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Moose vs. KUSHIDA
* Best of Three Series Grizzled Young Veterans (1-0) vs. ABC (0-1)
* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Rhino
* Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace
* Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Deaner vs. Joe Hendry
* We’ll hear from Ash by Elegance

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading