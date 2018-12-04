wrestling / News
Lineups For This Week’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, MMC, NXT UK, & NXT TV
Here are the lineups for this week’s WWE Smackdown, Mixed Match Challenge, WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT TV…
WWE Smackdown
* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
* Cesaro vs. Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso
WWE Mixed Match Challenge
* Jeff Hardy & Charlotte vs. R-Truth and Carmella
* Naomi and Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz and Asuka
WWE 205 Live
* Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak
* The Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis
NXT UK
* Jordan Devlin vs. Flash Morgan Webster
* Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang
* Rhea Ripley and more in action.
NXT
* Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez
* The Forgotten Sons vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo
* Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai