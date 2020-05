Lio Rush and Jimmy Havoc have filed trademarks for their respective wrestling names. A trademark filing was made on May 13th for “Lio Rush” by WBGR Sports & Ent Network, LLC, which is listed as owned by Lionel Green (Rush’s real name) and is based out of Lanham, Maryland which is Rush’s hometown.

The trademark was applied for by attorney Jamar W. Creech and is for “Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in professional wrestling or sports entertainment; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

It’s worth noting that WWE has an application on file for a trademark for Rush’s name, having been filed on January 9th of this year. As of April 1st, WWE’s trademark was under examination with a request for additional information, namely, “Applicant must clarify whether the name LIO RUSH in the mark identifies a particular living individual.” WWE requires a “written consent personally signed by the named individual.” The application notes:

“If the name is a pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, applicant must provide the following statement: ‘LIO RUSH identifies , a living individual whose consent is of record.'”

Meanwhile, Havoc filed his application for his name on May 9th for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”