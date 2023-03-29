Lio Rush To Face KUSHIDA At Impact x NJPW Multiverse United

KUSHIDA has a new opponent for Impact x NJPW Multiverse United, with Lio Rush set to face the Time Machine member. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Rush is replacing Josh Alexander, who had to undergo surgery for a torn tricep, at Thursday’s show.

The full announcement reads:

Lio Rush takes the place of Josh Alexander for KUSHIDA 3/30! 【NJoA】

Bad Child replaces Walking Weapon at Multiverse United

As reported by IMPACT Wrestling over the weekend, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander has undergone surgery for a torn tricep, an injury that has necessitated him to vacate his title, and for his planned match with KUSHIDA at Multiverse United this Thursday March 30 to be cancelled.

KUSHIDA will go on to compete for the vacated title against Steve Maclin at IMPACT’s Rebellion event on April 16. Before that though, he has an incredible replacement for Multiverse in the form of Lio Rush! After falling just short of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in an incredible bout with Hiromu Takahashi at the New Japan Cup final, Rush will look to bounce right back to top title contention, and could do just that Thursday. Or might it be KUSHIDA, for whom fate took away an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship chance last autumn, rocketing himself to the front of the line for the winner of Robbie Eagles and Hiromu at Sakura Genesis? Find out live on FITE!