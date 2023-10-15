wrestling / News

Lio Rush on Recent Illness, Plans to Share His Story on Upcoming Album

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lio Rush Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, wrestler Lio Rush was forced to withdraw from his scheduled title shot at NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku due to an illness. Rush shared an Instagram post earlier, addressing how his illness came at a crucial time and changed his path.

He noted he is healing now and plans to tell his story in an upcoming album he has due out on November 11. He wrote the following message:

2 weeks ago I got really sick during a crucial time in my career, changing the path that I was on.

Im not entirely sure how to handle it other than to be home with family while I process the changes that this event has caused.

I don’t know what’s next other than to heal and I’m hoping that this time away will help me do just that.

I’ll be releasing an album, titled No time to heal, on my birthday, Nov 11th, that I hope will tell my story.

