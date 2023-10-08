– As previously reported, Lio Rush had to withdraw from Friday’s Road to Destruction event in Sendai, Japan due to an illness. During today’s press conference for NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku, it was announced that Rush is also withdrawing from tomorrow’s event. Rush was scheduled to compete against IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat Match for the title. NJPW announced that YOH will now be taking Rush’s place in the title bout.

NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku is scheduled for tomorrow (Oct. 9). The event will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be streamed live on NJPW World.