Lio Rush, Jeff Cobb and Others Missed Today’s NJPW Event Due To Illness
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s NJPW Road to Destruction event in Sendai, it was announced that several wrestlers missed the show due to illness. This includes Lio Rush, Jeff Cobb, Hikuleo, Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin and Kevin Knight. Rush had already missed a couple of events before this for the same reason since October 3. Alex Coughlin and Kevin Knight have been absent since October 4 while Hikuleo and Gabe Kidd have been out since October 5. This is the first event Cobb missed.
