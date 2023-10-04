Lio Rush Missing Two NJPW Events, Will Be Replaced By Ryosuke Taguchi

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Lio Rush will miss today and tomorrow’s events due to illness and will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi. The shows are set in Iwate and Aomori.

Due to illness, Lio Rush will be absent from live events this week in Iwate and Aomori. Rush will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi October 4 and 5.

