List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has a report on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

* Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson, produced Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley.

* Shawn Daivari produced AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable.

* Shane Helms produced The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs. The Judgment Day.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Elias vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Chris Park, aka Abyss, was the producer on Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for a US Title shot.

– As noted, Kylie Ray worked a match last night on WWE Main Event against Dana Brooke. She worked the match under the name Briana Ray. However, Fightful reports that WWE listed her internally as “Kylie Ray.” The ring name she used on TV is a combination of her real name, Briana Rae.

– WWE is still listing Mia Yim internally as “Michin” after a back-and-forth process.

– With regards to WWE referring to Petey Williams as Pete Williams, this was said to have been an insistence by Vince McMahon when Williams joined the company. Fightful reports that McMahon demanded Williams be referred to as “Pete” backstage.

– Chris Park also produced Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on Main Event. Meanwhile, Pete Williams produced Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) vs. Dana Brooke.