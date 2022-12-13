wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Works WWE Main Event Tapings
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
AEW and Impact alumnus Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night. Fightful Select reports that Rae, who was at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout last week, worked a match on tonight’s Main Event taping against Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray.
The site reports that Rae seemed to be in high spirits during the tryouts. Rae was one of AEW’s early signings but exited the company for personal reasons in 2019. She had a brief run in Impact Wrestling before working for NWA, most recently in March. She has also worked for a number of independent promotions over that time.
Bro!!! Kylie Rae is here! #wwe #WWERaw #WWEMainEvent pic.twitter.com/sejT7huRdi
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) December 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On WWE Getting ‘Too Inside’ In 2002, Says It Was a Difficult Year
- Kevin Nash On His Heel Act Being Confused As Real Arrogance, ‘Vanilla Midgets’ Comment, People Asking About His Height
- Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week