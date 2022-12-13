Kylie Rae Works WWE Main Event Tapings

AEW and Impact alumnus Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night. Fightful Select reports that Rae, who was at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout last week, worked a match on tonight’s Main Event taping against Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray.

The site reports that Rae seemed to be in high spirits during the tryouts. Rae was one of AEW’s early signings but exited the company for personal reasons in 2019. She had a brief run in Impact Wrestling before working for NWA, most recently in March. She has also worked for a number of independent promotions over that time.