UPDATED: More On Liv Morgan’s Marijuana Possession Arrest

UPDATED: A new report has additional details on Liv Morgan’s arrest for marijuna possession in Florida. PWInsider reports that Morgan is set to be arraigned on the aforementioned charges of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid on Monday at Sumter County Courthouse at 9 AM ET, where she will have to enter a plea.

Possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid is a felony in Florida punishable by up to a year in jail, a year of probation and a $1,000 fine. Possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) is a first degree misdemeanor in Florida and is punishable by up to a year in jail or probation, and a $1,000 fine, as well as a six month driving license suspension, random drug testing, and reimbursement of all fees related to the case.

ORIGINAL: WWE star Liv Morgan was reportedly arrested on Thursday for possession of marijuana and more. PWInsider reports that Morgan was arrested in Sumter Country, Florida at 6:30 PM after a routine traffic stop and charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid.

According to the report, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy executed a traffic stop when the jeep she was driving crossed over the lines of a county road. When the deputy approached the car he detected the smell of marijuana. The vehicle was searched and a small plastic bag with marijuna and a vape pen with an “oil-like substance” that was determined upon testing to be marijuana was found.

Morgan, who has been out of action with a shoulder injury, bonded out at 10:04 PM on Thursday for $3,000. WWE has yet to comment on the matter.