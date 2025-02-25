Liv Morgan Discusses the Challenge of Joining Judgment Day

– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed joining The Judgment Day. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on joining Judgment Day: “To step into a well-established group that I didn’t found in the Judgment Day, I think it’s slightly different because at this point in my career, I had come back from injury and I had this newfound confidence [from] my time off that really just helped elevate myself to the next level. I feel like if you asked me what I was missing all the past couple of years, I’d say just that true confidence in myself to be a full-fledged star, to be able to go out there and to give that aura to be confident in the promos, to deliver amazing matches.”

On wanting to deliver amazing matches: “I wanted to so badly, but I don’t know if I felt like maybe I would be able to get it all together, kind of until I got injured and until I had that six months to really sit with myself and develop. That’s the most time I ever had off since I started with WWE. I just really benefited from that and just found confidence and came back so ready for whatever was gonna happen.”

On being excited for the challenge: “So being in the Judgment Day, maybe slightly like, ‘How is this gonna work? They’re such an established group with Rhea [Ripley], and I am the exact opposite of Rhea, so how am I gonna make this work?’ But I like to think honestly that I am like a little chameleon, and I can be anywhere and I will make anything work. So I was excited for the challenge. But look, it worked so beautifully. I love the Judgment Day.”

On last night’s WWE Raw, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women’s Tag TEam Titles. Now, she will go on to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. She will be competing against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez. The winner will go on to challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.