– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:

“I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come out first and make a statement. To not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing, but to leave a message that, bring all 29 women on and at the end of the day, I’m still going to be the last one standing in that ring. Who knows what title I’d want to wrestle for.”

The women’s Royal Rumble goes down later tonight. The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.