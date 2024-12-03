Liv Morgan Looks Back At Time In Riott Squad, Initial Reaction To Being Put in Group

Liv Morgan recently recalled her time as a member of the Riott Squad and how she initially felt about being put in the stable. Morgan’s WWE main roster debut came as a part of the trio along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. She spoke with Inside the Ropes about that time in her career and you can see a couple highlights below:

On her initial reaction to being put into the group: “Way more important for my development than I thought or knew at the time. I remember I was actually a little bit upset, in a way, just because I didn’t view myself as a tag team wrestler, I viewed myself as a singles competitor. Also, I was only a singles competitor up until that time, so I wasn’t too excited at the thought of it, even though I was so excited at the thought of finally being on RAW or SmackDown.”

On bonding with Riott and Logan: “Right away. I just clicked with Ruby and Sarah so fast. When you look at the three of us, we couldn’t look more different. But once we got to spend so much time together and peel back the layers, we realized we were way more similar than we ever could have guessed. So we created a true sisterhood, and I learned so much from Ruby and Sarah. They both had been wrestling for years before me, and I definitely didn’t think I knew it all by any means. I still don’t think I know s—t really. But I just thought that I didn’t need them, and I learned super fast just how much I did, and how valuable and important they’d be to me and my career and my development because I got to learn so much from them, and I got to lean on them. I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful for them.”