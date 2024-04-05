Various News: Live Pat McAfee Show From WWE World, The Blue Meanie Gets Married, TNA’s Essential 2002 Matches

– A live episode of The Pat McAfee Show from WWE World at Wrestlemania is available online. It features Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley. Michael Cole is co-hosting.

– The Blue Meanie got married to his longtime girlfriend Tracy yesterday in Philadelphia.

Holding my calls with @BlueMeanieBWO at McCusters for #meaniemania. And congratulations to Brian And @Trayfabe. Bout damn time lol. pic.twitter.com/bqRriVamIT — Chris Proctor (@mrcp72) April 5, 2024

🚨EXTREME WEDDING🔥 Da Blue Guy @BlueMeanieBWO finally got his Blue Wife @Trayfabe 🙌🏼🫶🏼 Congratulations ❤️

THAT'S. ABSOLUTELY. BEAUTIFUL ‼️ 🙌🏼 — Lenny Wrestling (@WrestlingLenny) April 5, 2024

Congratulates to Mr. and Mrs. Meanie.

– TNA Wrestling has shared a video looking at the most essential matches from 2002.