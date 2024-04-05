wrestling / News
Various News: Live Pat McAfee Show From WWE World, The Blue Meanie Gets Married, TNA’s Essential 2002 Matches
– A live episode of The Pat McAfee Show from WWE World at Wrestlemania is available online. It features Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley. Michael Cole is co-hosting.
– The Blue Meanie got married to his longtime girlfriend Tracy yesterday in Philadelphia.
Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Meanie for getting married. The ceremony was held in @mccuskers_tavern and @therealalsnow married the happy couple. #congratulations #phillyspecial #wwe #ecw @bluemeaniebwo #toosweet #4life pic.twitter.com/JRa9uLYMKg
— The Philly Captain (@philly_captain) April 5, 2024
Holding my calls with @BlueMeanieBWO at McCusters for #meaniemania. And congratulations to Brian And @Trayfabe. Bout damn time lol. pic.twitter.com/bqRriVamIT
— Chris Proctor (@mrcp72) April 5, 2024
🚨EXTREME WEDDING🔥
Da Blue Guy @BlueMeanieBWO finally got his Blue Wife @Trayfabe 🙌🏼🫶🏼
Congratulations ❤️
THAT'S. ABSOLUTELY. BEAUTIFUL ‼️ 🙌🏼
— Lenny Wrestling (@WrestlingLenny) April 5, 2024
Congratulates to Mr. and Mrs. Meanie.
– TNA Wrestling has shared a video looking at the most essential matches from 2002.