wrestling / News

Various News: Live Pat McAfee Show From WWE World, The Blue Meanie Gets Married, TNA’s Essential 2002 Matches

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Pat McAfee Michael Cole Image Credit: WWE

– A live episode of The Pat McAfee Show from WWE World at Wrestlemania is available online. It features Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley. Michael Cole is co-hosting.

– The Blue Meanie got married to his longtime girlfriend Tracy yesterday in Philadelphia.

Congratulates to Mr. and Mrs. Meanie.

– TNA Wrestling has shared a video looking at the most essential matches from 2002.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, The Blue Meanie, TNA, WWE World, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading