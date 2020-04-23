Logan Creed On How He Got Signed With MLW, Why He Turned Down a WWE Tryout to Go There

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, MLW star Logan Creed discussed turning down a WWE tryout to sign with the company. Logan Creed explained that he decided to give a one good solid push to his wrestling career before he began to look elsewhere for a career and how his constant dedication got him in contact with MLW, and why he decided to go there instead of take a chance at joining WWE. You can see the highlights below:

Logan Creed on how he got signed with MLW: “I guess it was probably November of 2018 that I really got in my head that it was time for me to go to to the next level, or it was time for me to just kind of say, ‘Okay, that’s enough. I need to figure out what else I can do in life … If this isn’t gonna become a career, then it’s time for me to find something that is going to be a permanent thing.’ And so instead of just saying, ‘I’m going to wait and see what happens,’ I really started pushing my stuff out there. I started sending emails, I started trying to get in contact with as many promotions as I could. And regardless of whether I heard anything or not, I would just every week pick five or six promotions and I would email. I would send matches and sent my resume.

“And I guess it was August of 2019 that I got a text message from George Carroll Jr. asking me if I was in talks with anyone about a contract. And so it kind of just led from there … we started kind of talking about contract stuff.”

Logan Creed on turning down a WWE tryout offer: “Actually, during that time, I was offered a WWE tryout. And I opted to not do that and to stay with MLW. I felt like that the path was probably tougher and longer there [in MLW], but that’s kind of what I wanted. I always saw myself working my way up, and there was still parts of the world that I wanted to see before going to WWE.”

In the full interview, Creed discusses why MLW was the right place for him to sign and turning down a WWE tryout, how MLW is handling the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, how the pandemic will affect wrestling going forward, MLW’s partnership with AAA, his love of Marvel comics, getting involved with the new horror film Dead By Midnight, breaking away from the Dynasty, and much more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Gail Kim, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney, Richard Holliday, and Lance Archer and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Introduction

1:55: On his name being inspired by Marvel Comics’ Wolverine and Sabretooth

3:10: On when he became a fan of wrestling and watching NWA growing up

4:07: On what inspired his gear and look, being inspired by Sting and Ultimate Warrior

5:15: On developing his in-ring style, finding a balance between his size and speed and pushing his limits in the ring

7:24: On joining MLW and why it was the best choice for him at the time, being offered a WWE tryout and why he turned it down

9:20: On his development in MLW from joining the Dynasty to striking out on his own

10:23: On how Court Bauer continuing to expand the brand MLW during the COVID-19 pandemic, working with Bauer on his storyline

12:36: On being a professional wrestler during the current pandemic, his advice for people who are struggling right now

15:21: On the Dynasty trying to get a cut of his movie deal and if he’s planning to going after the group, taking aim at Alex Hammerstone’s title

16:51: On his involvement in the horror film Dead By Midnight, how he got the role and his experience filming it, being a fan of Tales From the Crypt

20:10: On the promo process in MLW, how it’s a collaborative process

21:40: On MLW’s deal with AAA and wanting to go mix it up with the wrestlers in AAA, the MLW vs. AAA Super Series card being the last live crowd show to date

23:05: On the importance of live audiences to wrestling shows, how different it is to compete without an audience and if MLW has a plan going forward

25:36: On signing his first MLW contract and what it meant to him and who he’d like to work with in MLW going forward and what he thinks of the current roster

28:32: On how the current pandemic will affect the wrestling business going forward, what companies should consider when they begin to reopen, being eager to get back in the ring

31:43: On how to bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the idea of a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie, Mark Ruffalo’s performance as the Hulk

33:12: Where to find him online

35:00: Outro

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play