Logan Paul Says Backflip Spot From Crown Jewel Was a ‘Life Moment’ For Him

Logan Paul has done some wild spots in his WWE matches so far, and he talked about one of them that he pulled off at WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE United States Champion talked about his match with Rey Mysterio on his ImPAULsive podcast, noting that his springboard backflip with Mysterio was a huge but nerve-wracking moment for him.

“I knew this was going to be a life moment for me,” Paul said per Wrestling Inc). “Rey Mysterio — the greatest luchador of all time — is in my arms, and I’m about to send a backflip that I’ve never done before … I’ve never done that before, ever. We just sent it, and thank God it was okay.”

Paul defeated Mysterio for the US Championship at the PPV, and thus far has been confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber in February. No word as of yet on if or when he will appear before then.