Logan Paul Says Cody Rhodes’ Story Is Over, Plans To Be Forever Champion

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Logan Paul hyped up his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE King & Queen of the Ring tomorrow, which is for the Undisputed WWE title. Paul’s United States title is not on the line.

He said: “My story’s not even begun yet. Cody’s story, it’s great. It’s highly captivating. The thing about Cody’s story, though, is it’s over. Am I wrong? Cody said ‘finish the story,’ he finished his story. Congratulations, you won. He’s been an excellent champion, and he will always be remembered as an excellent champion for about two months. That’s where I come in. I am a forever champion. I will be a forever champion for the rest of my life. My last name is Paul, there’s two of them. One’s gonna beat Mike Tyson, the other’s gonna beat Cody Rhodes. You will not be able to talk about combat sports without hearing the last name Paul.“