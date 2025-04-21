Logan Paul On Getting His WrestleMania Moment, Criticism Of Part-Time Schedule

Logan Paul weighed in on getting his big WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania 41, noting that he thinks he’s had many. Paul defeated AJ Styles at Sunday’s night two and spoke during the post-show press event. You can see highlights below:

On getting his WrestleMania moment: “I disagree with your thesis. I think I’ve had many WrestleMania moments. I think every match I have, there’s a moment and that’s why fans know I’m the future of this business. While it was an absolute honor to be in there with a legend like AJ Styles, I’ve been here before. I’ve fought the best in the world. I’ve risen to the top tier of every industry I’ve ever conquered and this one is no different. I think for me, when I entered it was clear to me and the WWE fans that I was born to wrestle. And so incremental progress was a goal of mine. And today — screw kayfabe or whatever, but man, I felt like I was in my zone. I felt like I was flowing, I felt like I was at home. That’s one of the few places, inside that squared circle that man, I just feel like everything is perfect. I’m in my element and I was able to just perform and to be the best I can possibly be. And I think for every person on Earth, when you’re in that pocket that’s a life accomplishment. And to be able to do it with someone like AJ Styles, I’m so grateful to have wrestled him. But I’m so grateful that I think I continue to show people why I belong in this company.”

On his part-time schedule: “Y’all, I’m available. I’m here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar. When Triple H calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from professional wrestler to victim. It’s been that way for the past year. And in my fourth year wrestling for WWE — as an outsider, by the way — I’m 3 – 1 [at WrestleMania]. And the one person I lost to was Seth Rollins, who’s the best in the business. I put on five star matches every single time, and whoever they want to put me against, I’ll rise to the challenge. And I won’t just rise to the challenge, I’ll become the challenge.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.