Logan Paul Says His WrestleMania Match Set For Night One

Logan Paul appears to have revealed the specific night for his WrestleMania 39 match with Seth Rollins. On the latest episode of the ImPAULsive podcast, Paul discussed his match with Rollins, noting that it was “official” and naming it as taking place on April 1st which would be night one. You can see a couple of highlights from the discussion below:

On the match being set: “Yeah, me vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, it’s going down. Yeah, it’s official. It’s going down, I got confirmation. Me vs. Seth Rollins… yeah, WrestleMania. April 1st, in Los Angeles, on my birthday.”

On his co-hosts saying they didn’t know who Rollins is: “So, I didn’t know who he was either until I got into wrestling. Apparently, he’s pretty big in the wrestling world. I will say… I know who he is now, I will say this. He’s very good at what he does. He’s very good at what he does, he’s one he’s one of — he’s probably top three in the business right now. And for that reason, it’d be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. Yeah, I’m really happy with this matchup.”

