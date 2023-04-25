wrestling / News
Logan Paul Reacts to New WWE World Heavyweight Title
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul took to Twitter after last night’s RAW to react to the news that WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Title. Paul tweeted the eyeballs emoji with a photo of Triple H introducing the World Title belt.
Paul got a shot at the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel last year but came up short. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of the Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27th.
Cody Rhodes has been one of the favorite names being thrown around as the first new World Heavyweight Title holder, though it remains to be seen who ultimately wins the belt.
👀 @TripleH pic.twitter.com/wXqXkvGwWL
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 25, 2023
