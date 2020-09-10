Longtime TNA and Impact Wrestling Voice Barry Scott Passes Away

Barry Scott, who has been the voice of TNA and Impact wrestling for years, has sadly passed away. Impact Wrestling referee Brandon Tolle announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Scott had passed, which Impact Wrestling later confirmed. He was 65 years old.

Scott had a prolific career before he became known in the wrestling world. Born in Newington, Connecticut, Scott studied radio broadcasting at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. He also studied creative writing and psychology. He hosted a radio show called “The Lost 45s,” which featured records that hit the top 40s in the 1970s and 1980s, starting in 1981. That show, which was nationally syndicated by his company Get Lost! Productions starting in 1993, continued all the way through to his death. It included interviews with recording artists such as Aretha Franklin and Barry Gibb, plus many, many others.

Scott would go on to appear as an expert in music on a host of programs including Behind the Music and The Howard Stern Show, as well as for CNN. He also had a career on screen and stage, appearing in episodes of In the Heat of the Night in the early 1990s as well as I’ll Fly Away and The Magnificent Seven TV show. He had roles in Ernest Goes to Jail as one of the antagonists Rubin Bartlett, as well as a parent in Ernest Scared Stupid, and had an extensive stage career for the Tennesse Repertory Theatre.

Scott also worked as a playwright, having written, produced, directed and starred in a production titled Lise’s Story, and founded the American Negro Playwright Theatre (ANPT) in 1992. He also served as a motivational speaker and lecturer, and created a piece called Ain’t Got Long to Stay Here which paid tribute to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Of course, for most wrestling fans’ he’s best known for his voice work for video packages in TNA (and then Impact) as well as the NBA; he also did voiceover for the NFL, NHL and several commercials among many other credits. He wrote a book about music titled We Had Joy, We Had Fun: The “Lost” Recording Artists of the Seventies that was published in 1994.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Scott. He will be missed.

Very saadened to hear about the passing of Barry Scott, the longtime TNA Voice behind some of the most Iconic Videos in IMPACT History. Here was the last one he voiced, featuring Moose as TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Godspeed. Rest Well and Thanks Barryhttps://t.co/Q0HuugSG11 — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) September 10, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/rPxGsK8gqk — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020