Los Garza Set AAA Tag Team Title Open Challenge For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Los Garza have issued an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Championships for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The team issued the open challenge on Friday night following this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs next Friday on USA Network and Netflix internationally, is:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Los Garza vs. TBA

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* John Cena to appear

* Jelly Roll to appear