wrestling / News
Los Garza Set To Compete For Tag Team Titles At AAA TripleMania Regia
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
Los Garza are heading to AAA TripleMania Regia for a shot at the AAA Tag Team Championships. It was announced at Saturday’s Noches De Lucha Libre AAA that Berto & Angel will compete at the show against Nueva Generacion Dinamita for the latter’s titles. The announcement was made in a vignette featuring the WWE stars.
AAA TripleMania Regia takes place on June 15th.
La NGD defenderá los Campeonatos de Parejas en Triplemania Regia vs Los Garza. #AlianzasAAA pic.twitter.com/hYr8TkOnKl
— CARLOS 'LIONHEART' GARCÍA (@CarlosGarciaOf) June 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note on Backstage Reactions To WWE Evolution Return Announcement
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Sabu Proposed a Match for the Jericho Cruise, Wanted To Jump Off the Boat
- Bill Eadie Reflects on Wearing Face Paint in Demolition, Working With British Bulldogs
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Being Nearly Fired By Eric Bischoff Over WCW Production Error