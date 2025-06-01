Los Garza Set To Compete For Tag Team Titles At AAA TripleMania Regia

Los Garza are heading to AAA TripleMania Regia for a shot at the AAA Tag Team Championships. It was announced at Saturday’s Noches De Lucha Libre AAA that Berto & Angel will compete at the show against Nueva Generacion Dinamita for the latter’s titles. The announcement was made in a vignette featuring the WWE stars.

AAA TripleMania Regia takes place on June 15th.