Los Parks vs. 5150 in Philly Street Fight for Tag Titles Set for MLW War Chamber

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Los Parks will defend the MLW World tag team titles against 5150 this month at MLW War Chamber in a Philly Street Fight. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can view the full announcement below:

5150 vs. Los Parks Philly Street fight for World Tag Titles this Saturday

This rivalry is going to the streets

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Philly Street Fight for the World Tag Team Champion: Los Parks (c) vs. 5150 for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Konnan has demanded 5150 get a crack at Los Parks for the World Tag Team Championship dating back to July and Cesar Duran has finally granted Konnan’s crew their shot… in a Philly Street Fight!

Los Parks’ reign as the World Tag Team Champions has been one of dominance and questionable tactics. Utilizing the “Freebird” rule where any 2 of the 3 Los Parks can defend the titles, Los Parks have been a difficult team to compete against. Especially when they’ve been known to sneak in a fresh Park from underneath the ring to help secure the win.

5150 have been unstoppable since rolling up on the scene in July. From causing a ruckus in the Battle Riot to ending Injustice, 5150 have the bonafides to warrant a shot and give Los Parks a run for their money.

Now the stage is set for a violent collision in an arena celebrated for taking fights to the streets where anything can and will happen.

Will Los Parks extinguish 5150’s momentum? Will 5150’s Slice Boogie and Danny “Limelight” Rivera dethrone the legendary lucha family?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

