LuFisto Praises CM Punk as a ‘Class Act’ & ‘True Gentleman’

– Indie wrestler LuFisto has reactivated her Twitter account once more, after receiving backlash following some of her recent critical comments regarding her previous appearance in AEW earlier last year, which then led to her temporarily deactivating her account. In a tweet she posted yesterday, LuFisto weighed in on some of the recent stories that surfaced regarding AEW star CM Punk and alleged backstage turmoil he has been involved in since returning to the company.

Rumors allege that the polarizing former AEW World Champion had certain AEW talents and head of talent relations, Christopher Daniel, barred from entering the building for AEW Collision. LuFisto shared photos of Punk and praised the wrestling superstar, writing the following:

“One person’s PERSONAL experience is NOT… A) The gospel truth

B) Facts

C) Anything but one perspective influenced by PERSONAL experience and interaction.” Every time I met @CMPunk, he was always a true gentleman, a class act and fun to be around. 😊”

CM Punk has also been the subject of controversy following negative remarks made regarding former rival Hangman Page after last week’s AEW Collision went off the air to the live crowd. Multiple outlets have reported that Punk later apologized to Hangman Page via text over the incident.