– As previously reported, it appears situations of backstage drama continue to plague AEW in recent days, following the events of CM Punk taking shots at Hangman Page after last Saturday’s AEW Collision went off the air. Additionally, it’s rumored that Christopher Daniels, Ryan Nemeth, and Matt Hardy were all scheduled to work last Saturday’s AEW Collision, but were reportedly “sent home.” It’s alleged that Punk did not want Daniels, who is AEW’s head of talent relations, in the building because he perceives him as being on the side of The Elite, and if Ace Steel isn’t allowed to be in the building, he doesn’t want Daniels in the building either. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on the “frustration” the issues were causing things backstage in AEW.

According to Meltzer, he said he spoke with two names who indicated that if AEW doesn’t resolve these issues, it’s going to result in a “giant explosion.” Meltzer stated, “I have two people who in the last two days that are not names that anybody would come up with in this discussion that basically told me, ‘This thing’s just going to be like a giant explosion. It’s going to be terrible. It’s going to really hurt the company unless it’s nipped in the bud right now, and when it happens, you can see it happening.'”

Additionally, Meltzer reported that when CM Punk returned, it was agreed backstage that The Young Bucks could not say any negative remarks about CM Punk, and Punk could not say anything negative about The Bucks. According to Meltzer, when Punk was being brought back and these details were being brought up, AEW management reportedly did not bring up Hangman Page and did not insist on Punk not say anything negative about Adam Page.

Another matter AEW is facing is when all their top stars will be in the same building together for AEW All In and All Out, with All In being AEW’s biggest show of all time. Previously, AEW handled The Elite and CM Punk being in the same arena by putting them on opposite sides of the building for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

Multiple outlets have reported that Punk later apologized via text message to Hangman Page following his off-air comments. It’s unknown if the two conversed.