– More details have surfaced on the developing story of talent and Christopher Daniels being “sent home” from AEW Collision last week. Daniels being sent home from the event raised a lot of questions since he is AEW’s head of talent relations. According to PWInsider‘s report, this is a result of Punk’s friend and former trainer Ace Steel not being allowed to work the AEW shows, and Punk does not want Daniels at Collision.

Back when the post-show brawl happened at AEW All Out last year, Daniels was one of the parties who was there and reportedly attempted to break up the fight. He was also one of the suspended parties who was quickly brought back while the situation was being investigated.

It appears CM Punk views Christopher Daniels on the side of The Elite, since Daniels has been a recurring presence on Being the Elite. Since Steel is not backstage at the shows to produce Punk’s matches, Punk reportedly stood firm on what he wants, which is something stars will typically do. So it appears, AEW acquiesced to Punk’s wishes with Daniels.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also reported that “everyone is agreeing” that Punk did have Christopher Daniels removed from Collision. Meltzer stated, “If Ace Steel can’t come, then Chris Daniels shouldn’t come.” Additionally, Meltzer noted that there are sources within AEW who are not affiliated with either CM Punk or The Elite who are “very, very frustrated” that this drama “continues to happen” along with this coming up just two weeks before AEW All In at Wembley.

Meltzer also added that Punk has the power to make decisions such as sending Daniels home, and AEW “is doing everything in their power” to keep CM Punk “happy” because Punk is viewed as indispensable to the company. Meltzer compared the situation to Hulk Hogan and other top draws in wrestling having such power, similar to when Hulk Hogan was mad at George Scott, allegedly costing him his job as a booker in WWE in the 1980s.

With regards to Matt Hardy allegedly being sent home, Meltzer reported that people have both claimed and denied that CM Punk was the catalyst to Hardy being sent home. He also stated, “People who were kicked out believe the reason they were kicked out is different from the people who were alleged to kick them out, who claim no responsibility, with the exception of Daniels and Ryan Nemeth.”

With regards to Ryan Nemeth, PWInsider reports that one AEW talent believes part of the reason Nemeth was sent home was that Nemeth was walking around at the hotel before Saturday’s show, but allegedly did not stop and say hello to CM Punk and the people Punk was hanging around with. The same talent reported that several weeks earlier, Punk held a meeting in the locker room and said that he wanted to keep the Collision locker room free of drama. Nemeth’s remarks regarding Punk on social media apparently would have sparked drama.

It was previously believed that when Punk and Nemeth had a conversation over Nemeth’s tweet some months ago after Punk returned to AEW, the belief was among source close to Nemeth that both sides were now fine. However, the talent who saw Nemeth allegedly ignore Punk and his friends at the hotel stated they could see how Nemeth acting in that way would anger Punk, with regards to him trying to set a standard of a drama-free locker room at Collision. The same source informed PWInsider that they weren’t defending Punk’s actions regarding Nemeth, but they could understand the cause and affect of the situation.

As previously noted, AEW VP Pat Buck reportedly informed Nemeth to go home. Buck was another party in the AEW All Out situation who attempted to break up the post-show brawl.