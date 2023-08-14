More Details On AEW Talent Sent Home From Saturday’s Collision

As previously reported, Ryan Nemeth was reportedly flown in for Saturday’s AEW Collision, then sent home after being told he wasn’t needed. The report also noted that Nemeth had been confronted by CM Punk in the past, although it did not say that Punk had any influence over the decision.

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Nemeth wasn’t the only one that has been sent home from Collision. Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels (who is AEW Head of Talent Relations), were also brought to previous tapings only to be told they weren’t needed. Bryan Alvarez said that this is the second time this has happened to Nemeth.

Hangman Page, who Punk took shots at later that night, was also told to go to Collision for a pre-tape for Dynamite. He was later told the pre-tape would happen elsewhere and sent home.

It was noted that while Punk may not have been directly involved with Nemeth being sent home, it may have been done to keep Punk happy. According to Meltzer people “on Punk’s side” said that the confrontation with Nemeth weeks ago was “just something that had to be taken care of.”