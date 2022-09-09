More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the external investigation into the brawl after AEW All Out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As noted, all of those involved were suspended from AEW, including those trying to break it up like Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. It’s believed they will be gone until the investigation is complete and decisions are made. Those involved were either suspended or told not to come to television.

The investigation will involve an independent firm, who will conduct video interviews with everyone in the room. This not only includes those suspended, but also witnesses. It was previously reported that AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh saw what happened. The WON notes that MJF was also a witness to the incident.

There were legal threats made during the brawl, which is why AEW has not commented on the matter and why Tony Khan didn’t mention it during AEW Dynamite. He simply said that the World and Trios titles were vacated. All those involved were told not to talk about it.

One wrestler said that he was next door and thought they were shooting an angle, only to realize when he came in to watch that it was not an angle. Chris Jericho was aware of what was going on while he was involved with his media scrum, even if he didn’t witness it.

It was also noted that one source said that two weeks ago, when Punk returned, he said that the press conference for the PPV would be “interesting.” This seems to back up speculation that Punk may have planned what he said at the scrum.