– It looks like the backstage drama with regards to The Elite and CM Punk are far from over in AEW. As previously reported, CM Punk drew controversy over the weekend after making off-air comments following the live AEW Collision broadcast, which saw Punk responding to the area being “Hangman Country.” Punk then made a crack about him being called Hangman because “the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them.” Both PWInsider and Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio reported that CM Punk later apologized to Hangman Page via text over the incident.

Meltzer also relayed a story he was given regarding Punk’s comments on Hangman, saying, “It was an attempt to do a comedy line that backfired, and he realized the minute he did it that it backfired.”

PWInsider reports that the sources who informed that CM Punk apologized to Hangman Page via text were unaware if the two sides had conversed, only that an apology had been sent. While Punk said he was “rocked” during the post-match promo, it’s not yet been confirmed if he was concussed during the six-man tag team main event that took place during AEW Collision, with Punk and FTR taking on The House of Black.

Another report indicated that earlier in the night, Hangman was going to go to Collision for a Dynamite pre-tape segment. However, Hangman was later informed that the pre-tape would happen later, and was sent home. PWInsider’s report states that AEW sources said that Hangman was not “removed” from Collision on Saturday. It was simply a matter of the location of the pre-tape promo being moved to a different area and reportedly had “zero to do with CM Punk.”

PWInsider says that those who are looking to knock CM Punk believe his off-air, post-show comments had something to do with Hangman’s promo segment being moved. It’s also noted that since Hangman Page lives in the Greensboro area, that’s the reason why his promo was originally going to be filmed that day, where Collision was being held. PWInsider reports that AEW did not put Hangman on the road and then send him from the event. Meltzer and Alvarez on Observer Radio also reported that Punk’s side claimed that Punk didn’t even know that Hangman was in the building and that Punk had nothing to do with AEW opting to change the location of Hangman’s promo.