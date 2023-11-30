LuFisto Launches New Women’s Wrestling Syndicate Promotion

LuFisto has announced a new all-women’s promotion in Women’s Wrestling Syndicate. The indie veteran posted to her Twitter on Thursday to announce the promotion, noting that the first event will take place “soon.”

The announcement reads:

IWS Soldiers and fans around the world, I’m thrilled to finally welcome you to the Women’s Wrestling Syndicate!

I’ve been involved in a few all-women’s promotions throughout the years but never had my own where I could really make my vision become a reality. Promotions come and go and I feel that, with the new hungry students and veterans that are still on the scene, it’s time that to roll up my sleeves and get to work.

I’ve been thinking about this project for a very long time. I want to provide a safe place, a home, to women who have chosen professional wrestling. My goal has always been to leave the industry better than it was when I’m done but there is still much work to do.

From the staff to the locker room, this is really an ALL-women’s promotion.

Here, egos and cliques are not welcomed as we stand together as women to offer you the best show possible. We stand tall and proud to deliver great and entertaining matches while we perfect our craft as a strong unit.

The Syndicate is a place where we can learn while pushing our limits. It’s a place where we share our passion for professional wrestling while having fun doing it. And we want to share this love with you!

We will announce our first event soon and we hope to see you there!

Women’s Wrestling Syndicate…

Built by women. For women.

LuFisto