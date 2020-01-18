wrestling / News
Luke Harper Appears in New Sammy Guevara Vlog
January 18, 2020
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) and AEW star Sammy Guevara were at a NAHL game last week as part of Pro Wrestling Night for the Corpus Christi IceRays. Sammy Guevara shared a vlog from the event this week, which also shows footage him hanging out with Harper. You can check out that video below.
As noted, WWE announced announced Harper’s release from the promotion last month. Due to his no-compete clause, Luke Harper would not be free to sign with another promotion, such as AEW, until February. Whether or not Harper signs with AEW, and if this photo is a hint at things to come, remains to be seen.
