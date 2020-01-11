Sammy Guevara Shares Photo With Luke Harper at Hockey Game

– Make of it what you will, but AEW talent Sammy Guevara attended a Corpus Christi IceRays game this week with former WWE Superstar Luke Harper. You can check out the photo of them at the game below. The official Twitter account for the team noted that the two wrestlers were “special guests for IceRays Pro Wrestling Night.”

WWE announced announced Harper’s release from the promotion last month. Due to his no-compete clause, he would not be free to sign with another promotion, such as AEW, until February. Whether or not Harper signs with AEW, and if this photo is a hint at things to come, remains to be seen.

AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes said of Luke Harper last month, “He would be great as part of AEW. He’s a name that when you hear they’ve asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”