Cody Weighs in on Luke Harper, Marty Scurll Potentially Joining AEW

– Cody spoke with talkSPORTS’ Alex McCarthy and some released quotes have him talking about the possibilities of Luke Harper and Marty Scurll joining AEW. McCarthy posted a couple of quotes to Twitter of Cody talking about the two stars after Harper’s release by WWE earlier this month and Scurll’s ROH contract expiring in November.

“He would be great as part of AEW,” Cody said of Harper, per McCarthy. “He’s a name that when you hear they’ve asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”

Asked about Scurll, who appeared at NWA Into the Fire over the weekend and on today’s NWA Powerr, he said, “Marty is going to do what Marty is going to do. We all love Marty. Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn’t look at as permanent for him. He’s very much testing the waters here and there and that’s pretty much all I can say on Marty.”

Harper, it must be noted, is under a 90 day no-compete clause and thus can’t potentially join AEW until February.

