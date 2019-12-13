Marty Scurll Reportedly Unlikely To Re-Sign With ROH

Marty Scurll will wrestle at ROH Final Battle tonight, but it may be his last match for the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Scurll has signed for one date with an independent promotion, and both sides are keeping quiet about which promotion that is. According to the report, Scurll would not be able to work for that company if he were planning to stay with ROH. However, it also notes that independent dates are allowed with AEW, and with the company teasing him in a Jericho promo and on Being the Elite, it’s possible that Scurll will end up there.

Scurll recently posted a photo of himself and Luke Harper on social media, teasing the two in the Villain Club. Scurll owns the rights to that name.