WWE News: Details on No-Compete Clauses For Recent Releases, Sheamus Teaches Trash Talk

– If you were hoping to see one of the newly-released WWE roster members at ROH Final Battle or AEW Dynamite any time soon, well…sorry. WWE has confirmed with Figure Four Daily that Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor, and Viktor all have 90-day no compete clauses, so they will not be able to work for rival promotions until February.

The four were announced as released by WWE on Sunday.

– WWE posted the following video of Sheamus teaching NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., and others how to trash talk: