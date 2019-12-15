Marty Scurll Appears At NWA Into The Fire, Faces Off With Nick Aldis (Pics, Video)

Marty Scurll returned to the NWA and made an appearance at tonight’s Into the Fire PPV, facing off with NWA Champion Nick Aldis. Aldis retained the title over James Storm in a two-out-of-three falls match. After it was over, Scurll came out and entered the ring.

Scurll previously challenged for the NWA title against Aldis in a losing effort at the Crockett Cup. He made what is rumored to be his final ROH appearance at last night’s Final Battle PPV. While it’s possible he could work for both promotions, the NWA and ROH previously ended their relationship so it’s more likely that he’s moved on.

