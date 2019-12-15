wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Appears At NWA Into The Fire, Faces Off With Nick Aldis (Pics, Video)
Marty Scurll returned to the NWA and made an appearance at tonight’s Into the Fire PPV, facing off with NWA Champion Nick Aldis. Aldis retained the title over James Storm in a two-out-of-three falls match. After it was over, Scurll came out and entered the ring.
Scurll previously challenged for the NWA title against Aldis in a losing effort at the Crockett Cup. He made what is rumored to be his final ROH appearance at last night’s Final Battle PPV. While it’s possible he could work for both promotions, the NWA and ROH previously ended their relationship so it’s more likely that he’s moved on.
You can find our full report of the PPV by clicking here.
#NWA #IntoTheFire IT'S MARTY SCURLL!!! #ProWrestling #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/gdV7eiD19T
— RC (@RC_Reacts) December 15, 2019
.@MartyScurll just made a surprise appearance! #IntoTheFire @nwa ☂️ pic.twitter.com/2xnxnlVQem
— Ginny (@GibberishGinny) December 15, 2019
@MartyScurll just rained on @RealNickAldis parade by turning up at @nwa #IntoTheFire pic.twitter.com/GlEdMV9fTi
— The Captain (@thecaptainrowe) December 15, 2019
Damn… @JamesStormBrand's theme song is absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WgRzk06Tc4
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Oooh, man. Right on the floor.😖
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PLOVbxJ9iI
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Aldis gets caught in the Eye Of The Storm.@JamesStormBrand 🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GTnjc6UEi6
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Storm with a back stabber!
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FeWSMfrmS9
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Big time elbow drop from @JamesStormBrand!
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9uzXjSpt4
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
O M G !!! It's @MartyScurll !!!!
Marty Scurll is in NWA!!😱😱
🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zhbCLYYvz1
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
Woop! Woop! The #Villain is here!!@MartyScurll 🔥 #IntoTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JaVvoLdsv9
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Eric Bischoff Reacts to the NWO Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, If He Should Be Inducted As Part of the Group, If He Will Induct Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches