Luke Hawx Reflects On PJ Hawx Balcony Spot Going Viral Just Before COVID Pandemic

PJ Hawx had a mall balcony spot that went viral just before the COVID pandemic lockdowns began, and Luke Hawx recently looked back on the spot. The clip saw PJ leap off the balcony of a mall at a WildKat Wrestling event from just before the pandemic hit, and Luke spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the clip and its popularity. You can see highlights below:

On the clip blowing up: “Yes, it was on Ridiculousness. I was just talking about somebody [about it] earlier and initially the clip alone had over 100,000,000 views, which was crazy. I’m talking about between like Sports Center and Barstool and all that stuff. Then we’ve obviously licensed the clip out to a few different people like Ridiculousness. So it was a good opportunity for him. I think it did amazing things, but the problem was we didn’t get to really capitalize on the moment because three weeks after it happened, COVID hit and shut the world down.”

On the initial reaction to the clip going viral: “Yeah. But like initially everything just blew up. Like as soon as that clip went viral, we had set up interviews on ESPN, this, that. I just didn’t really realize what being viral did for you.”