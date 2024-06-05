Luke Hawx Set To Have Surgery Tomorrow

In a statement to PWInsider, Luke Hawx announced that he was having surgery tomorrow, which he noted was his first in his 25-year career. He did not specify what the surgery was for.

He said: “Good morning, I want to thank everyone for the messages, text, etc. It’s been a difficult 48hours. I don’t believe that I honestly been able to process it all yet but this is what I will say and I ask everyone to please respect my privacy at this time. With that being said, I’m just not in the mood to talk and I need to process my emotions. This is what I will tell you from this weekends altercation. I had to make an emergency visit to the Surgeon yesterday and they have scheduled me for a surgery this coming Thursday, June 6th. 25+ year Wrestling & Stunt career and I’ve managed to make it this far in life without any surgery’s. I’m honestly scared, nervous, stressed, and heartbroken. I just ask that you keep me in your prayers for a speedy and full recovery.“