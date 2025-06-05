Luke Hawx Talks Appearing In Logan, Didn’t Realize Impact His Scene Would Have

Luke Hawx had a memorable appearance in the Logan, and he recently spoke about being the first death in the X-Men film. Hawx had a small role as a Raver in the film that ended up being used in the marketing, and he spoke about it in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can see highlights below:

On appearing in the film: “It’s cool. For me, I never really look back on the things I’ve done, because I’m always trying to find new things to work on and it’s passed, but I’m at that point now where it’s so talked about, and everywhere I go, people bring it up. So it’s my thing and I’m very thankful to have a thing, because most people don’t have a thing. They always want something, right? I had no idea that I was gonna be attached to that. I had no idea that that scene was gonna be so big. I had no idea that the scene was gonna be a memorable scene. I say it all the time, it was special because it was the first time he ever stabbed someone in the head on camera.”

On the spot being used in marketing: “So it was, I guess, a groundbreaking moment for like comic book movies because I was the first guy they seen get stabbed in the head by a Wolverine because all the other movies were PG-13. No blood. So I didn’t know that when we shot that. No, like they didn’t tell me any of that. So I didn’t know I was gonna be used for the commercials. I didn’t know they were gonna blast my face out there as the front runner. So when all that happened, I woke up one morning and my phone went crazy, like legit. It was crazy. I thought somebody died. Because that’s normally what happens. Something bad happened when you have all those messages like first thing, right? But then before I could even read the messages, one of my students had called and I go, ‘Oh crap.’ It’s like six in the morning. I answer the phone real quick. I’m like, ‘[Kay], what’s up?’ Real odd that he’s calling me at six in the morning. He goes, ‘Boss! Boss, are you in Wolverine?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I shot it. I don’t know if they’re going to use the scenes though.’ You know, you know?”