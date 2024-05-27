Luke Jacobs Wins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16

The Progress Super Strong Style 16 tournament has been taking place over the last two days where the finals came down to between Luke Jacobs and Ricky Knight Jr on Monday.

Progress World Champion Kid Lykos did commentary for the bout where the winner got a future title shot. In the end, Jacobs went over to win it.

Jacobs defeated Mike D, Kid Lykos II, Eddie Dennis and finally Ricky Knight Jr. to win the tournament.