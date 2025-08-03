Lyra Valkyria Hopes For Another WWE Evolution ‘Very Soon’

Lyra Valkyria loved WWE Evolution, and she hopes the company does another one very soon. Evolution took place last month and was the second all-women’s PPV under that name, taking place seven years after the first. Valkyria battled Bayley and Becky Lynch in a match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and she reflected on the experience in an interview with Fightful’s Kate Elizabeth.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Valkyria said. “I wish I could take the feeling of camaraderie and support and good vibes that were in the locker room and show that to you. People don’t know, you had to be there. I feel like it’s the best time to be part of the WWE locker room. I’m so grateful for the time that I’ve gotten here. I really wouldn’t change anything.”

She continued, “It was amazing and everyone knocked it out of the park. There was so much support for each other as well. I hope we do another one very soon.”

Triple H said after the PPV that if it worked for the company, they would “definitely go down that road again.”

Valkyria challenges Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tonight on SummerSlam night two.