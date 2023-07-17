Madison Rayne Says She’s Dealing With a Broken Foot

Madison Rayne has confirmed that she’s currently out of action with a broken foot, but hopes to be cleared soon. The AEW star hasn’t competed since a ROH taping in April, and she talked about why during a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her injury status: “My most recent Ring of Honor match, fun fact about this photo, this was moments before I broke my foot, which is why I’ve been out of commission for the last three months. But fingers crossed, I’ll be back in the ring soon.”

On wanting to be cleared for All In: “You guys, I want Madison at Wembley. I’m doing everything I can to get myself cleared to be back in the ring before Wembley. I miss those trips to the UK. I miss the fans over there.”

On her AEW status: “I am still in AEW. I am recovering from injury that I sustained back in April. Hopefully, I will be cleared soon to get back in the ring. But yes, in the meantime, I am still coaching, I am still doing several things backstage, growing into new positions within the company, loving every second of it. Love my job, love where I am in my career right now, and fingers crossed, within the next few weeks, I will be cleared to get back in the ring.”