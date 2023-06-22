Madison Rayne Out of Action With An Injury

Madison Rayne hasn’t been seen in AEW or ROH TV in a while, and Tony Khan has revealed that’s due to an injury. Khan spoke during a media call promoting AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and noted that Rayne has been working backstage while she’s been out of action due to an injury to her foot.

“Madison Rayne and Sarah Stock are both very involved in the coaching and producing of matches,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I have a lot of people who come in and make suggestions and bring ideas. Sarah has added a lot since she’s been with us and Madison has been here a bit longer. She had been out of wrestling with an injury, she’s still backstage with us, dealing with a foot injury she had in a match a couple of months ago.”

He continued, “Excited to get [Rayne] back in the ring at some point. She is tremendously useful backstage. It’s great to get their perspective on the women’s division.”

There’s no word on the severity of the injury or when Rayne may return to the ring. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rayne for a quick and full recovery.