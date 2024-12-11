– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Madison Rayne will be in action for the first time in a while. Also, Lee Moriarty defends the ROH Pure Championship against Matt Taven. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Matt Taven

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs. MxM Collection

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)

* Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

* Madison Rayne in action

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in action

.@MadisonRayne RETURNS to Ring of Honor and will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/CkiPwOtLFX — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2024

The wait is over! After weeks of taunts and verbal jabs, @MattTaven steps up TOMORROW NIGHT to challenge @theleemoriarty for the Pure Title! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/3JJOoAEIf9 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2024

The #NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles are on the line as the Grizzled Young Veterans @ZackGibsonGYV & @JamesDrakePro defend the titles against MxM Collection @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Q2FhKbr6Du — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2024

.@ToaLiona of the Gates of Agony will face @BigShottyLee of LEEJ in singles competition TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/4ELNSnIMi6 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2024