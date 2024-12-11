wrestling / News

Madison Rayne Returns to the Ring, More Set for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - 12-12-24 - Madison Rayne Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Madison Rayne will be in action for the first time in a while. Also, Lee Moriarty defends the ROH Pure Championship against Matt Taven. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Matt Taven
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs. MxM Collection
* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)
* Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson
* Madison Rayne in action
* ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in action

