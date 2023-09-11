Madusa Says She Cringes Every Time Brock Lesnar German Suplexes Someone

Madusa isn’t a fan of Brock Lesnar’s suplexes, particularly his German suplex technigue. The WWE Hall of Famer, who was known for her German suplexes during her career, spoke with Monthly Puroresu and talked about how dangerous the move is, and how she doesn’t like seeing Lesnar do the move plus more. A couple of highlights are below:

On the danger of the move: “You really need to learn it and nail it because if you don’t, you’re gonna get hurt. And then your opponent can get hurt really, really bad. That’s why it scares me every time I see Brock Lesnar try to do a suplex. I cringe every time. Brock does that… whatever he calls a German. I yell every time. I’m like, Suplex City my ass. That is no German suplex!”

On her matches with Bull Nakano in the US: “It was so beautiful. And I keep telling people, with Bull – I mean she knew some English by then, right? But if you could watch our match, we never spoke to each other. We never spoke to each other… You do a move, you go with it, you counter it, and I know you can see some things that don’t mold or anything, but it’s like real wrestling then, you know what I mean? It’s like catch wrestling, right? There’s a few things that you do to the other person without talking so they know that, “Hey, I’m, I’m coming back on a high spot or something” without even talking.

“So like, if I go to throw somebody in the ring, right… Or, let’s say I’m pushing Bull Nakano into the ring – and I always have my hand on their chest. Or, when you’re pushing someone back and the other one’s hanging onto their hand, and I’m pushing back, and then I go to push ’em off. Then my hand goes behind their neck, and you give ’em a little eggy to kind of scratch the back of their neck. And then they know to reverse the situation and put the heat on them.”