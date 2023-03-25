wrestling / News
Madusa Picks Roman Reigns as Her Wrestler of the Year, Credits Chris Jericho for Run in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa explained her pick of Roman Reigns as Wrestler of the year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Madusa on Roman Reigns as wrestler of the year: “I would definitely go with Roman Reigns. “The reason for that is because you have watched him become more into his own. I have never seen him so confident and so controlling of his own character like I have in 2022. Kudos to him. And I’ve got to give props to Chris Jericho, though, because he keeps inventing himself wherever he goes.”
On loving the work Sami Zayn is doing: “It is absolutely insane, and he [Jericho] really, really did well over in AEW, and what he’s accomplished over there, and what he’s helped develop over there has been remarkable. And then I would go for then Sami Zayn. Big fan of Sami Zayn’s, and I really love what’s happening with him now. And then so on, and so forth.”
Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1238824/madusa-names-wwes-roman-reigns-her-pick-for-male-wrestler-of-2022/
