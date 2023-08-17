Madusa on Why She Didn’t Want to Join the nWo in WCW

– During a recent appearance on The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed joining WCW in late 1995 during the Monday Night War era, not wanting to be a part of the nWo, and being misled and told that WCW would have a women’s roster and title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Madusa on not wanting to join the nWo in WCW: “The nWo was great, but I sure as hell didn’t want to be a part of it. I stood my ground and didn’t want to be a part of that at all — only because it was a good ol’ boys club. If you know me, I’m an individual — I don’t mind groups, but if nWo was going to stand for anything, it was going to stand for the new women’s organization.”

On being promised there would be a women’s roster and title when she signed with WCW: “I was promised that there was going to be a women’s roster, a women’s title — but we saw where that went. It was one and one, Akira Hokuto got it, they wouldn’t even give it to me, their own [homegrown talent] … instead, ‘Let’s just throw her with the men and give her the Cruiserweight title.’ So, yes, it was very weird. There was more emphasis on the men because there was just a bunch of men running it.”

On not having any bad feelings for the rest of the roster: “Everyone was cordial. I mean, it was business, and I’ve always kept my home and business apart.”