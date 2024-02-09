wrestling / News
Magnum TA Recalls Dusty Rhodes Helping Charlotte Flair Develop Her Character
Magnum TA recently talked about seeing Dusty Rhodes work with Charlotte Flair to develop her wrestling persona. Magnum was a guest on Under the Ring and talked about Rhodes working with Charlotte and more; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On Dusty working with Charlotte: “He was teaching these kids how to find themselves and I remember him talking about working with Ashley [Charlotte] when her brother had passed and helping her find her voice, and find her way to bring out that character… That’s what a mentor/coach should be doing with these kids, just like he did to help them find their ways.”
On the importance of talent being able to accurately portray their characters.: “So that whatever it is that they’re portraying is not so far of a stretch that you can tell they’re uncomfortable in their own skin, and then it comes across in their delivery.”
