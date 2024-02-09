Magnum TA Recalls Dusty Rhodes Helping Charlotte Flair Develop Her Character

Magnum TA recently talked about seeing Dusty Rhodes work with Charlotte Flair to develop her wrestling persona. Magnum was a guest on Under the Ring and talked about Rhodes working with Charlotte and more; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Dusty working with Charlotte: “He was teaching these kids how to find themselves and I remember him talking about working with Ashley [Charlotte] when her brother had passed and helping her find her voice, and find her way to bring out that character… That’s what a mentor/coach should be doing with these kids, just like he did to help them find their ways.”

On the importance of talent being able to accurately portray their characters.: “So that whatever it is that they’re portraying is not so far of a stretch that you can tell they’re uncomfortable in their own skin, and then it comes across in their delivery.”